The Bellamy Brothers at Casino Rama Resort - Sept 11th

The Bellamy Brothers at Casino Rama Resort - Friday, Sept 11th

SHOWTIME: 9PM DOORS OPEN: 8PM

Celebrated worldwide for their smooth harmonies, heartfelt lyrics, and a mix of humor and clever themes, the Bellamy Brothers continue entertaining fans globally for more than 50 years. David and Howard Bellamy, originally from Darby, Florida, catapulted to fame in the 1970s with their beloved smash hit “Let Your Love Flow” (1976), which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. with dozens of hits including “If I Said You Had a Beautiful Body Would You Hold It Against Me,” “Redneck Girl,” “Do You Love as Good as You Look,” and “Old Hippie,” to name a few. The Bellamy Brothers hold the record in both the Academy of Country Music (ACM) and the Country Music Association Awards (CMA) for the most duo nominations. Numerous Grammy nods have also been directed toward the brothers.

Find tickets at https://www.casinorama.com/entertainment/