Pam Tillis & Lorrie Morgan – Grit & Glamour - Oct 3rd

Pam Tillis & Lorrie Morgan – Grit & Glamour at Casino Rama Resort

Saturday, Oct 3rd

SHOWTIME: 8PM DOORS OPEN: 7PM

Grits and Glamour’s Lorrie Morgan and Pam Tillis sparkle and shine with a down home rootsy nature. Combined, they have recorded 28 top 10 hits, more than 18 million records sold, and 12 number one songs. There have been Grammys, CMA Awards, movie credits, television appearances, and Broadway performances. They have rocked arenas, helmed world-class symphonies, and toured on almost every continent. They add tight harmonies to each other’s material, classic songs like Tillis’ “Maybe It Was Memphis,” and “Mi Vida Loca,” and Morgan’s “Something In Red” and “Except for Monday” as well as new and original music from more recent recordings.