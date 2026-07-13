Mitchell Tenpenny – Speed of Light Tour - Nov 6th

Mitchell Tenpenny – Speed of Light Tour at Casino Rama Resort

Friday, Nov 6th

SHOWTIME: 9PM DOORS OPEN: 8PM

Multi-platinum-selling artist Mitchell Tenpenny has seen his career explode over the last few years. Since the release of his debut #1 hit single “Drunk Me” the multi-faceted entertainer, singer, songwriter, producer and performer has surpassed the One Billion streams threshold, now at more than 2.6 Billion global streams and growing. His RIAA certifications continue to soar with recent recognitions for “Drunk Me” hitting 4-times Platinum and “We Got History” garnering Platinum status. Mitchell’s additional #1 singles include “Truth About You” and “At The End Of A Bar” with Chris Young.