Lee Brice at Casino Rama Resort - Nov 20th

Lee Brice: Sunriser Tour with special guest Grace Tyler at Casino Rama Resort

Friday, November 20, 2026

19+ event

Showtime: 9pm • Doors Open: 8pm

Purchase tickets at https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/100064D1CFB14D9D

CMA and ACM award winner and GRAMMY nominee, Lee Brice continues to enjoy massive success on the road, country radio, and digital streaming services, with over 12.5 billion career streams, Brice is one of the most played country artists of all time on Pandora. He has reached the No. 1 spot at Country Radio with Platinum-selling “Memory I Don’t Mess With,” which consecutively follows three prior No. 1’s: ASCAP’s 2021 Country Song of the Year and 3x Platinum track “One of Them Girls,” “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Carly Pearce, and the 4x Platinum hit “Rumor.”