Jordan Davis at Casino Rama - October 23rd

Jordan Davis at Casino Rama Resort - Friday, October 23, 2026

Showtime: 9pm • Doors Open: 8pm

Public Ticketmaster On-Sale: Wednesday, May 27th at 10am

Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office or at Ticketmaster.ca.

Jordan Davis is a multi-platinum, award-winning artist who has continuously pushed the boundaries of country music with his deeply personal songwriting and genre-blending approach. With hits including, “Buy Dirt” (feat. Luke Bryan), “Next Thing You Know,” “What My World Spins Around,” and “Turn This Truck Around.”