Megan Moroney, Treaty Oak Revival and Jon Pardi set to headline Boots and Hearts 2027!

Returning August 6-8 to the iconic Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, bringing together an impressive lineup of country music favourites and some of the genre’s most exciting new hitmakers, Boots and Hearts is poised to deliver an unforgettable weekend filled with standout performances, memorable moments and an experience for country music fans of all kinds.

CMA and ACM Award-winning artist Megan Moroney will return to headline the Boots and Hearts Main Stage, joined by Texas country-rock powerhouse Treaty Oak Revival, making their Canadian festival debut, and chart-topping country star Jon Pardi, who will take the stage at Burl’s Creek for the first time. Adding to an already star-studded lineup, diamond-certified country duo Florida Georgia Line will return to the festival for the first time in five years, bringing their highly anticipated reunion to Canadian fans with an exclusive late-night party performance filled with fan-favourite hits.

This year’s lineup shines a spotlight on some of country music’s most talked-about artists, with internationally celebrated acts Gavin Adcock, Whiskey Myers, Vincent Mason and Avery Anna set to debut at Boots and Hearts. Returning to the festival is CCMA Award-winning artist Josh Ross, marking a decade since he first took the Boots and Hearts stage as part of the Emerging Artist Showcase in 2017. Joining Josh in representing Canada’s country music scene are acclaimed singer-songwriter Carolyn Dawn Johnson, platinum-selling CCMA Award winner Madeline Merlo and rising star Tony Stevens, with more performers still to be revealed.

Weekend tickets, camping and hotel packages, and parking will be available at the lowest price during pre sale on Monday, November 23, at 10 a.m. ET, with public on-sale and single-day tickets beginning Friday, November 27 at 10 a.m. ET at www.bootsandhearts.com

ABOUT BOOTS AND HEARTS MUSIC FESTIVAL: Created by internationally acclaimed, multi-award winning live entertainment company Republic Live, Boots and Hearts Music Festival is Canada’s largest country music festival, held annually at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ontario. Now in its 16th year, the festival is a cornerstone of Canada’s live music scene, drawing hundreds of thousands of fans and showcasing the biggest names in country music alongside rising stars and crossover talent. Defined by the #BootsLife, the weekend delivers world-class live performances, immersive fan experiences, a vibrant camping culture, and a passionate community that returns year after year. A nine-time Canadian Country Music Association winner for Country Festival of the Year and recognized by the Academy of Country Music for Festival of the Year, Boots and Hearts continues to set the standard for world-class festival experiences.