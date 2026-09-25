Win with Access Storage

From September 28th to October 2nd join Jason and Carey in the morning for your chance to win $100 towards gas or groceries! Whether you need to fill your tank or stock your fridge, we’ve got you covered.
Our friends at Access Storage, a proudly Canadian company serving our communities for over 25 years, are offering you a chance to win a $100 prepaid credit card to use on whichever one you need most.
Listen every morning for your cue to call. If you are the correct caller through at 705-792-2000 the $100 prize is yours!
📦 Need Extra Space?
While you’re saving on essentials, let Access Storage save your space. Now’s the perfect time to put away your off-season gear and declutter your home.
- Buy Canadian. Store Canadian: Access Storage is proudly Canadian with over 275 stores from coast to coast.
- Community First: They have been supporting communities across the country for over 25 years.
- Special Offer: Try 4 weeks FREE! Visit AccessStorage.ca for details.