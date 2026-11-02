The great Holiday Toy Haul

November 23 – December 18, 2026

Sponsored by Forman Honda / Forman Mazda

Pure Country 101 has teamed up with Forman Auto Centre to make sure every child finds something under the tree this holiday season. We are collecting donations of new, unwrapped toys to donate to Big Brothers & Sisters of Westman.

Donations can be dropped off at:

Pure Country: Unit B 2940 Victoria Avenue

Forman Honda: 2222 Currie Blvd

Forman Mazda: 2080 Currie Blvd

Or, contact us and we can pick your donations up: brandonpromo@bellmedia.ca 204-285-4816