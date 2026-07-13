Get ready, Waskada! The wildest night of the summer is coming your way as Southwest Chevy’s Bulls on the Border takes over the arena for it’s 3rd year.

Brace yourself for rank bulls, fearless riders, and non-stop adrenaline as top cowboys go head-to-head with some of the toughest stock in the game. Then, keep the party going under the stars with live music, cold drinks, and a night you won’t forget.

Attractions include a mechanical bull on-site, kids zone and food trucks parked alongside the arena with delicious eats!

TICKETS

$30 - General Admission

$15 -12 and under

SCHEDULE

5:00pm Gates Open

5:30pm Pre-party begins @ Bin Bar

7:30pm Show starts

After Party with live band following the performance

Don’t miss it! Mark your calendar, gather your crew, and get ready for a full-throttle rodeo experience.