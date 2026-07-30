Brayden King at Oak Island Resort

Brayden King – Live at Oak Island Resort

Get ready for an unforgettable night of country rock under the Manitoba sky!

Join us on Friday, August 21, 2026, as Brayden King brings his electrifying live show to the Tall Oaks Stage at Oak Island Resort & Golf in Oak Lake Beach, Manitoba.

Event Details

Friday, August 21, 2026

Tall Oaks Stage – Oak Island Resort & Golf

Oak Lake Beach, Manitoba

Gates Open: 7:00 PM

Concert: 8:00 PM – 9:30 PM

All Ages Welcome

Licensed Beer Gardens

Bring Your Own Seating (Lawn Chairs Recommended)

No Outside Alcohol Permitted

Admission

$10.00 General Admission

FREE for Oak Island Campground Patrons

FREE for Children 12 & Under

Come early, grab a seat, enjoy the atmosphere, and experience one of Canada’s most exciting live country-rock performers in the beautiful outdoor setting of Oak Island Resort & Golf.

Real country roots. Rock ‘n’ roll edge. One unforgettable summer night. For more information or to Purchase tickets please click HERE