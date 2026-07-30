Brayden King at Oak Island Resort

Brayden King – Live at Oak Island Resort
Get ready for an unforgettable night of country rock under the Manitoba sky!
Join us on Friday, August 21, 2026, as Brayden King brings his electrifying live show to the Tall Oaks Stage at Oak Island Resort & Golf in Oak Lake Beach, Manitoba.
Event Details
- Friday, August 21, 2026
- Tall Oaks Stage – Oak Island Resort & Golf
- Oak Lake Beach, Manitoba
- Gates Open: 7:00 PM
- Concert: 8:00 PM – 9:30 PM
- All Ages Welcome
- Licensed Beer Gardens
- Bring Your Own Seating (Lawn Chairs Recommended)
- No Outside Alcohol Permitted
Admission
- $10.00 General Admission
- FREE for Oak Island Campground Patrons
- FREE for Children 12 & Under
Come early, grab a seat, enjoy the atmosphere, and experience one of Canada’s most exciting live country-rock performers in the beautiful outdoor setting of Oak Island Resort & Golf.
Real country roots. Rock ‘n’ roll edge. One unforgettable summer night. For more information or to Purchase tickets please click HERE